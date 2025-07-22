MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 22 July 2025

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’: Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan introduce new generation of Viranis

The Smriti Irani-starrer show, which ran from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus, is set to return in a new avatar on July 29

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.07.25, 04:08 PM
A still from the sets of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

A still from the sets of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ YouTube

The original cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi introduced the new generation of actors for the reboot show starring Smriti Irani on Monday.

A promo video shared by Star Plus opens with Karan (played by Hiten Tejwani) and Gauri (played by Gauri Pradhan), reminiscing about the show’s incredible journey that began 25 years ago. They reflect on the legacy of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, setting a nostalgic tone before introducing the new generation of the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hiten then introduces Angad, the mischievous child of the family. Shakti Anand’s Hemant Virani introduces the youngest daughter of the Virani household, while Kamalika Guha Thakurta’s Gayatri Jamnadas Virani introduces us to the family’s ‘mumma’s boy’.

The video concludes with Amar Upadhyay returning as Mihir in the iconic show, marking the much-anticipated comeback after 25 years.

“Purani peedhi, naye kirdaaron ko de rahi hai apna pyaar aur aashirwad. Kya aap Tulsi ke saath iss naye safar ke liye taiyaar hai? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se raat 10:30 baje sirf StarPlus par, aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par,” StarPlus wrote on Instagram.

The iconic show, which originally aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008, followed the lives of a prominent business family. It is set to return in a new avatar on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

The new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi promises to preserve the essence of the original while incorporating a contemporary touch.

As per media reports, producer Ekta Kapoor previously shared in a statement that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 aims to connect with a younger generation of viewers as well.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will air on StarPlus from July 29 at 10.30pm and will also stream on JioHotstar.

RELATED TOPICS

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Smriti Irani Tulsi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US-India interim trade deal prospects ‘dim’ before deadline after fifth round of talks

US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose a 26% tariff on Indian imports earlier this year but paused the move to make room for negotiations
Jagdeep Dhankhar Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Jagdeep Dhankhar got many opportunities to serve India. Wishing him good health

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT