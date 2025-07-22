‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’: Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan introduce new generation of Viranis

The original cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi introduced the new generation of actors for the reboot show starring Smriti Irani on Monday.

A promo video shared by Star Plus opens with Karan (played by Hiten Tejwani) and Gauri (played by Gauri Pradhan), reminiscing about the show’s incredible journey that began 25 years ago. They reflect on the legacy of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, setting a nostalgic tone before introducing the new generation of the family.

Hiten then introduces Angad, the mischievous child of the family. Shakti Anand’s Hemant Virani introduces the youngest daughter of the Virani household, while Kamalika Guha Thakurta’s Gayatri Jamnadas Virani introduces us to the family’s ‘mumma’s boy’.

The video concludes with Amar Upadhyay returning as Mihir in the iconic show, marking the much-anticipated comeback after 25 years.

“Purani peedhi, naye kirdaaron ko de rahi hai apna pyaar aur aashirwad. Kya aap Tulsi ke saath iss naye safar ke liye taiyaar hai? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se raat 10:30 baje sirf StarPlus par, aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par,” StarPlus wrote on Instagram.

The iconic show, which originally aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008, followed the lives of a prominent business family. It is set to return in a new avatar on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

The new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi promises to preserve the essence of the original while incorporating a contemporary touch.

As per media reports, producer Ekta Kapoor previously shared in a statement that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 aims to connect with a younger generation of viewers as well.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will air on StarPlus from July 29 at 10.30pm and will also stream on JioHotstar.