'The Office' actor Craig Robinson says he will not do comedy roles anymore

American actor Craig Robinson has announced that he is quitting comedy and will focus his time on his "true calling".

Robinson, best known for starring in popular sitcoms "The Office" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", shared the news on Instagram where he posted two videos, saying that he is working on something new.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just want you to hear it from me. I am quitting comedy, but not for nothing. It’s been an amazing run, and y’all been amazing and wonderful. But I’m following something bigger. So, you know, thank you so much. I love you, and stay tuned," he said.

In the caption, he wrote, "Life Update: I'm officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling. Stay tuned. I'm working on something huge." He followed it up with another post in which he said, "Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things. I can't go into detail just yet, but for real though any help would be huge." He also asked his followers for advice on starting a small business "Got any advice for me while I try to get my business afloat? I hit a few bumps in the road and I sure would appreciate your guys' tips," he said.

Craig has also featured in films such as "My Spy: The Eternal City" and "Hot Frosty". His upcoming movies include, "In Your Dreams", "The Bad Guys 2" and "The Ark and the Aardvark".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.