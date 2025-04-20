The method to his rhymes: Baba Sehgal’s deliciously absurd Twitter philosophy

If there’s one man who has defied the tyranny of the algorithm with nothing but rhymes, riddles and rotis, it’s Baba Sehgal. The original desi rapper, once the poster boy of 90s Indi-pop, has now reinvented himself on Twitter (or X, if we must) as a one-man meme machine. He’s part poet, part philosopher, part prankster — and wholly committed to his craft: making the internet a weirder, wittier place.

Scroll through Baba Sehgal’s Twitter timeline, and you’re instantly transported into a parallel universe where life’s banalities are broken into rhyming couplets, food is a recurring protagonist, and no trend is too sacred to spoof.

This isn’t a one-off. His feed is a surreal blend of food wisdom, life advice, and Dr. Seuss-style spontaneity.

While most artistes his age fade into nostalgia, Baba Sehgal has hacked relevance through self-aware absurdity. He’s not clinging to his past hits like Thanda Thanda Pani or Dil Dhadke. Instead, he’s leaned fully into the meme economy.

His posts often teeter between nonsense and enlightenment — which is precisely what makes them shareable. Is he trolling us, or is he on to something?

There’s a method to the madness. Baba’s Twitter game isn’t just random rhymes — it’s a performance. His tweets are like digital haikus for the distracted generation. Short, sharp, self-contained. They don’t demand context, only curiosity. Some days, he’s a motivational speaker in rhyming shoes.

Other days, he’s a culinary casanova.

His love for food, especially Indian staples, is well-documented across tweets. Paneer, rajma, paratha — all get the Baba treatment. In a world obsessed with avocado toast and oat milk lattes, Baba Sehgal proudly reclaims the desi kitchen as poetic canon.

At a time when social media often feels like a doom scroll, Baba’s feed is a breath of fresh air — cool, comforting, and unapologetically desi. His humour doesn’t punch down. It doesn’t chase clout. It exists in its own flavourful bubble, inviting followers to laugh with him, not at someone else.

There’s also a peculiar kind of consistency that earns respect. He’s been tweeting rhymed couplets for years now, without slipping into bitterness or burnout. While the internet has chewed up and spat out countless meme-makers, Baba Sehgal’s voice — however bizarre — has stayed true to its beat.

On Reddit threads and meme pages, Baba’s tweets are regularly screenshotted and shared as found poetry. His cult status online has inspired parody accounts and tribute pages. Yet, the man himself remains unfazed. He doesn’t chase virality; he vibes with it.

He even drops the occasional selfie or music snippet, but the core remains the same: rhymes that refuse to rhyme with anything but joy. And that’s rare in a time when cynicism is currency.