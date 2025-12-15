Priyanka Chopra offers glimpse at family moments with Nick Jonas and Malti: ‘Good to be home’

Priyanka Chopra offered a peek into her candid family moments with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie on Monday.

“Just a few random moments.. it’s been good to be home,” the 43-year-old actress captioned her Instagram carousel.

The first photo in the carousel shows the actress sharing a quiet moment with Nick in what appears to be a remote desert landscape. In another photo, the Citadel actress shared a cosy selfie with Nick planting a kiss on her nose.

Other pictures and videos dropped by Priyanka show her enjoying a late night drive, some book-reading moments and travel with Malti. The post also features a photo from a date night with Nick.

A video in the carousel also shows Nick with his brothers Joe and Kevin as they cement their handprints and footprints at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, marking 20 years in music.

The series concludes with a photo of a star-filled night sky.

Nick reacted to the post with a heart emoticon in the comments section.

Priyanka and Nick met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party event in 2017. After a year of whirlwind romance, the couple got married on 1 December, 2018, in a lavish three-day wedding in Jodhpur.

Four years later, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming action drama Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu.

Varanasi marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar. This is also the first time that Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Rajamouli.

The upcoming action drama is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027.