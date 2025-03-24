The lines between salvation and surrender blur in the poster of Killbill Society

The makers of Killbill Society, directed by Srijit Mukherji, unveiled its official poster recently, offering a glimpse into the chilling transformation of Ananda Kar. Bathed in a vintage yellow ochre palette, a hue that speaks of both decay and resilience, the poster sets the tone for a narrative where survival is no longer a given, but a challenge. At the centre of it all, positioned between Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s starkly altered Ananda and Koushani Mukherjee’s enigmatic Poorna, lies a single rose — an evocative emblem of life’s fragile duality, balancing love and loss, hope and finality.

The poster is an invitation into a world where the lines between salvation and surrender blur. Poorna Aich never lived by the rules. Labels, opinions, and consequences never held any weight for her. She did what she wanted, when she wanted, without seeking approval. In Killbill Society, Srijit Mukherji presents Poorna in a deeply layered role — a woman who once feared nothing, until she did. The film releases on April 11.