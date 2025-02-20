MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 February 2025

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 to premiere on JioHotstar in April; character posters out

Season 2 of the HBO series will also star Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Spencer Lord and Catherine O’Hara

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.02.25, 10:55 AM
Character posters of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay

Character posters of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay Instagram

Season 2 of HBO’s post-apocalyptic zombie drama The Last of Us will hit JioHotstar in India on April 14, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“Every path has a price. #TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max,” Max wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

JioHotstar, the newly launched platform combining content from JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, has dropped first-look posters of Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller, Bella Ramsay’s Ellie and Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby. Prior to its Indian release, the upcoming instalment will premiere on Max on April 13.

Based on an eponymous video game developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation consoles, the story of The Last of Us unfolds two decades after the collapse of civilisation. Joel Miller, a resilient survivor, is tasked with escorting Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of a harsh quarantine zone. What starts as a simple assignment turns into a harsh and emotional journey as they make their way through a world overrun by zombies infected with a parasitic fungus.

Returning alongside Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Tommy’s wife Maria. New cast members in the second season of the series include Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer and Spencer Lord. Catherine O’Hara is set to feature as Joel’s therapist in the second season.

Season 1 of the series ended with Miller saving Ellie from a medical procedure that was going to kill her but provide a cure for the fungal infection spreading across the world. In order to save her, Miller went on a killing spree and lied to her about it. Season 2 will see Joel feeling guilty for lying to Ellie and recalling his actions.

All nine episodes of Last of Us Season 1 are available to stream on JioHotstar in India.

RELATED TOPICS

The Last Of Us Season 2 Pedro Pascal Bella Ramsay JioHotstar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US appeals court rejects Trump's emergency bid to curtail birthright citizenship

It was the first time an appellate court had weighed in on Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship, whose fate may ultimately be decided by the US Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Reports confirm water at Sangam now fit for both bathing and ritual use

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT