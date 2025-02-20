‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 to premiere on JioHotstar in April; character posters out

Season 2 of HBO’s post-apocalyptic zombie drama The Last of Us will hit JioHotstar in India on April 14, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“Every path has a price. #TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max,” Max wrote on Instagram.

JioHotstar, the newly launched platform combining content from JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, has dropped first-look posters of Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller, Bella Ramsay’s Ellie and Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby. Prior to its Indian release, the upcoming instalment will premiere on Max on April 13.

Based on an eponymous video game developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation consoles, the story of The Last of Us unfolds two decades after the collapse of civilisation. Joel Miller, a resilient survivor, is tasked with escorting Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of a harsh quarantine zone. What starts as a simple assignment turns into a harsh and emotional journey as they make their way through a world overrun by zombies infected with a parasitic fungus.

Returning alongside Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Tommy’s wife Maria. New cast members in the second season of the series include Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer and Spencer Lord. Catherine O’Hara is set to feature as Joel’s therapist in the second season.

Season 1 of the series ended with Miller saving Ellie from a medical procedure that was going to kill her but provide a cure for the fungal infection spreading across the world. In order to save her, Miller went on a killing spree and lied to her about it. Season 2 will see Joel feeling guilty for lying to Ellie and recalling his actions.

All nine episodes of Last of Us Season 1 are available to stream on JioHotstar in India.