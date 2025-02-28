Filmmakers 'walking a tightrope' in Bollywood? John Abraham's remark throws light on trend

Hindi cinema is not as secular as it used to be, Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham claimed in a recent interview amid promotional campaigns for his upcoming film The Diplomat. John’s statement is perhaps the first coming from an industry A-lister about the alleged nature of Hindi films lately.

“I don’t think we are as secular as we used to be, even as individuals in cinema. It is important to be secular and maintain that fabric. I feel we are walking a very tightrope now,” he told The Hollywood Reporter India.

John’s statement comes amidst a significant rise in films exploring themes of nationalism and politically-charged narratives. While some of these films have emerged as major commercial successes, others have struggled to find an audience, revealing a divided trend in the industry.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files became one of the biggest box office successes of 2022, grossing over Rs 240 crore worldwide. The low-budget film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The subject found resonance with audiences, propelling it to unexpected success.

Nadav Lapid, the jury chief of the 2022 International Film Festival of India (IFFI), expressed strong criticism over the inclusion of The Kashmir Files in the festival. Calling the film “propaganda”, he stated that he was “shocked” to see it selected for the competition category. Speaking at the closing ceremony, he remarked that the film appeared to be a “vulgar piece of propaganda” and felt the film was “inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival”.

The success of The Kashmir Files was followed by The Kerala Story, which generated a similar level of buzz. Revolving around the religious conversion of Hindu women in Kerala, the Sudipto Sen-directed film starring Adah Sharma eventually grossed over Rs 220 crore globally.

However, this formula has not always worked. Agnihotri’s subsequent film, The Vaccine War, failed to replicate the success of The Kashmir Files, earning only Rs 14.7 crore gross globally. Even Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma’s next collaboration Bastar: The Naxal Story, which sought to expose the nexus between left-wing extremism in Bastar and civil society groups, bombed at the box office.

Agnihotri later acknowledged that The Vaccine War’s niche appeal played a role in its underwhelming performance. “It will be unrealistic on my part to assume that this will grow like The Kashmir Files because that film had reached the collective conscience… This is a science film on vaccines… This film does not have that politics,” he said.

A similar trend has been observed in Bollywood’s historical dramas, particularly those that glorify Hindu rulers while portraying Muslim rulers as invaders. Films such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior delivered outstanding box office numbers, crossing Rs 360 crore gross worldwide. Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of the Maratha warrior struck a chord with audiences, reinforcing the appeal of historical narratives that emphasise Hindu valour.

The recent success of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava is another case in point. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and chronicles his struggle for swaraj against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie has collected over Rs 500 crore gross at the global box office already.

Actress Swara Bhaskar, known for her outspoken views, has often criticised the trend of hyper-nationalistic narratives dominating the box office. In one of her recent X posts, she questioned the obsession with “heavily embellished” fictionalised narratives.

“A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses - is a brain & soul-dead society,” the actress posted.