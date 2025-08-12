Documentary on life and career of cinema legend Martin Scorsese to stream on Apple TV+

A five-part documentary titled Mr. Scorsese, based on the life of filmmaker Martin Scorsese, is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on October 17, the streamer announced on Monday.

The one-minute-34-second long video shows Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg recounting how the director’s cut of Taxi Driver (1976) came close to being shelved and the drastic measures that Scorsese took to preserve what would become one of his most iconic films.

“The man, the movies, and the city that made them. A five-part documentary event from acclaimed director Rebecca Miller.#MrScorsese — October 17 on Apple TV+,” reads the caption on X.

The upcoming documentary is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rebecca Miller, known for films like She Came to Me and Personal Velocity. Miller, Damon Cardasis and Cindy Tolan, Miller’s longtime creative collaborator, have served as the executive producers.

“Mr. Scorsese is a film portrait of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history,” reads the logline of the upcoming series.

“With exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese’s private archives, the documentary series is anchored by extensive conversations with the filmmaker himself and never-before-seen interviews with friends, family and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto, along with his children, wife Helen Morris and close childhood friends,” it further reads.

The logline further mentioned that the documentary will span the filmmaker’s career, starting from his New York University student films to the present day. It will explore the themes that have fascinated Scorsese and inspired his work, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind.