‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ becomes first Indian animated film to earn over Rs 200 crore

Mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha has become the first Indian animated film to earn over Rs 200 crore at the box office, according to a statement the makers issued on Tuesday.

“210 CRORES+ worldwide gross & counting… #MahavatarNarsimha continues the glorious run, shattering records and winning the love of millions worldwide. Witness the unstoppable roar on the big screen,” makers Hombale Films wrote on X.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 208.15 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 221.25 crore worldwide.

Mahavatar Narsimha received a lukewarm response on its opening day, earning only Rs 1.75 crore nett. The earnings increased over the weekend with positive word-of-mouth.

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the film earned Rs 44.75 crore nett in its first week. The second week began with a collection of Rs 7.7 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 38.50 crore nett in the second weekend.

The momentum continued during the weekdays, adding Rs 21.8 crore nett to the earnings.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first in a planned franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, with sequels lined up for the next 10 years.

The upcoming instalments include Mahavatar Parshuram, which is slated to release in 2027, Mahavatar Raghunandan in 2029, Mahavatar Dwarkadhish in 2031, and Mahavatar Gokulananda in 2033. Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 will come out in 2035, with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 releasing in 2037.