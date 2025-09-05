‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ to hit Indian theatres on September 12

The third and final instalment in the Downton Abbey film franchise, adapted from the popular TV series of the same name, is set to release in Indian theatres on September 12.

Titled Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the story follows Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery) embroiled in a scandal in 1930.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a modern woman, you can't quite fathom that that's what the attitudes of the people around her would be,” Michelle said in a statement adding that for women of that period, going through a divorce often invited social ostracism.

“The divorce has opened up a new chapter in Lady Mary Crawley’s life. It feels daunting but she's ready to embark on something new,” Michelle added.

Returning to the iconic Highclere Castle are familiar faces such as Hugh Bonneville, Dominic West, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera and Douglas Reith.

Joining the cast are new additions Paul Giamatti, who will be reprising his role from the original TV series, alongside Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan. Focus Features has hinted at the inclusion of additional fan favourites to enrich the ensemble.

Downton Abbey: A New Era, the previous film instalment, concluded in the late 1920s with the passing of Maggie Smith’s Lady Violet, leaving Lady Mary (Dockery) to uphold the legacy of Downton Abbey.

Produced by Gareth Neame, Julian Fellowes and Liz Trubridge, Downton Abbey 3 continues the saga under the Carnival Films banner, with distribution handled by Focus Features and Universal Pictures International.