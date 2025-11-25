The Game Awards 2025 to stream live on JioHotstar in December

The Game Awards, the annual global awards show that celebrates the best in the video game industry, will be streamed live on JioHotstar in India on 12 December, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“Celebrating Gaming as an art form! Super stoked to bring video game's biggest night - The Game Awards live on December 12 on #JioHotstar,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram.

The Game Awards is a yearly ceremony honouring achievements in the world of video games — from game design to storytelling, music to art, performance, esports and emerging tech.

The event will be live streamed from its venue at Peacock Theater, Los Angeles on 12 December.

Geoff Keighley is set to return as host and executive producer.

The nominations for the awards ceremony were revealed on 17 November. Sandfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which instantly became a hit among gamers this year, is leading the nominations with 12 nods, the most in the show’s history.

Other big names nominated for Game of the Year include: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades 2, Donkey Kong Bananza and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

The show covers multiple areas like Game of the Year and Best Game Direction, to genre-specific awards including Best Role-Playing Game, Best Action/Adventure Game, technical awards like Best Audio and Innovation in Accessibility, esports, and mobile/VR.

Megabonk, an indie rogue-like survival game, which received a strong reception, was announced as part of the Best Debut Indie lineup on 17 November just weeks after its launch in September.

However, the solo creator behind Megabonk, who goes by the pseudonym Vedinad, withdrew from the ceremony as he felt that it was not appropriate given his past experience in the industry.