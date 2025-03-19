The first look of The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika

After the success of Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, Hoichoi Studios returns with yet another compelling story— this time featuring the popular detective Eken Babu, who is set to make a grand comeback on the big screen in The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika, a mystery brimming with suspense and infused with Eken’s signature humour.

Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the film features a stellar ensemble cast with Anirban Chakrabarti as Eken Babu, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay as Bapi and Somak Ghosh as Pramatha, adding their own charisma to the narrative. The mystery deepens with new faces joining the adventure. This time, the franchise also features Saswata Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Debesh Chattopadhyay, Rishav Basu, Biswanath Basu, Sagnik Chatterjee, Kaushik Hafizee, Sreeja Bhattacharya amongst others.

With each of them bringing their own charm and intrigue, the stakes are higher, the twists sharper, and Eken Babu’s world more thrilling than ever. As the team arrives in Benaras, new mysteries await Eken and his companions. “Eken Babu has this huge connection because he is very adorable and loveable. We have not seen detectives like Eken Babu before. Eken is not larger than life like the others. He is the guy next door. He loves to eat, talks a lot, and comes up with poor jokes. He is unassuming. At the same time, he is very intelligent, sharp and properly trained. The contrasting characteristics have made him very interesting,” said Anirban Chakrabarti.