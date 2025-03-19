MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 19 March 2025

The first look of The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika

Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the film features a stellar ensemble cast with Anirban Chakrabarti as Eken Babu, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay as Bapi and Somak Ghosh as Pramatha, adding their own charisma to the narrative

The Telegraph Published 19.03.25, 09:46 AM
Anirban Chakrabarti, Saswata Chatterjee, Rishav Basu

Anirban Chakrabarti, Saswata Chatterjee, Rishav Basu

After the success of Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, Hoichoi Studios returns with yet another compelling story— this time featuring the popular detective Eken Babu, who is set to make a grand comeback on the big screen in The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika, a mystery brimming with suspense and infused with Eken’s signature humour.

Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the film features a stellar ensemble cast with Anirban Chakrabarti as Eken Babu, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay as Bapi and Somak Ghosh as Pramatha, adding their own charisma to the narrative. The mystery deepens with new faces joining the adventure. This time, the franchise also features Saswata Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Debesh Chattopadhyay, Rishav Basu, Biswanath Basu, Sagnik Chatterjee, Kaushik Hafizee, Sreeja Bhattacharya amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

With each of them bringing their own charm and intrigue, the stakes are higher, the twists sharper, and Eken Babu’s world more thrilling than ever. As the team arrives in Benaras, new mysteries await Eken and his companions. “Eken Babu has this huge connection because he is very adorable and loveable. We have not seen detectives like Eken Babu before. Eken is not larger than life like the others. He is the guy next door. He loves to eat, talks a lot, and comes up with poor jokes. He is unassuming. At the same time, he is very intelligent, sharp and properly trained. The contrasting characteristics have made him very interesting,” said Anirban Chakrabarti.

RELATED TOPICS

Tollywood Ei Raat Tomar Amaar Hoichoi Eken Babu Series Joydeep Mukherjee
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Stuck in space no more: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore return to Earth after 286 days

The astronauts' SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico in the early evening, just hours after departing the International Space Station
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip March 18, 2025. Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

US had direct responsibility for the continuation of genocide in the occupied Palestinine

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT