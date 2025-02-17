Vijay Deverakonda takes holy dip at Mahakumbh with mother; see pictures

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj with his mother, family and friends, he said on Monday, dropping pictures from the visit to the 45-day-long annual religious event.

“The 2025 Kumbhmela - A journey to connect, pay respect to our epic origins and roots,” the 35-year-old actor wrote alongside the pictures on X.

The first picture shows him taking a holy dip in a river. In another photo, he poses for the lens with his friends. Vijay and his mother were dressed in saffron outfits while offering prayers together. “Saying Prayers with mummy dearest,” he captioned the photo. The Family Star actor also took a group picture with his family members and friends at a temple.

Mahakumbh, the ongoing 45-day festival at Prayagraj in India’s Uttar Pradesh, attracts thousands of devotees from across the world every year.

The Triveni Sangam — confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati — is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Mahakumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'moksha' or salvation.

On the work front, Deverakonda is currently shooting for VD 12, directed by Gowtam Tinnauri. VD 12 is being jointly produced by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film. The complete cast is yet to be announced. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the background score for the film.