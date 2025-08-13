‘Best moments are made to be shared’: Meghan Markle returns for Season 2 of Netflix show

Actress Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is back to celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, and friendship in the trailer of her second instalment of Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, dropped by the streamer on Tuesday.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, the Duchess wrote, “The best moments are made to be shared ✨ With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix.”

The one-minute-40-second-long video provides a glimpse into Meghan’s life, highlighting her perspective on living and her thoughtful gestures that surprise and delight her guests on the show.

Opening the doors of her home to viewers and sharing a blend of practical tips over meaningful conversations, the show touches on Meghan’s love for connecting with friends, making new friends, appreciating efforts of others and learning from experts.

Chrissy Teigen, Jay Shetty, David Chang, Christina Tosi, Clare Smyth, Samin Nosrat, Heather Dorak, Jamie Kern Lima, Radhi Devlukia, Tan France, José Andrés and Daniel Martin make brief appearances in the trailer.

The eight-part series is produced by Meghan under the banner Archewell Productions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their own production company, Archewell Productions, in 2020, signing a multi-year deal with Netflix for scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children’s programming.

The first season of With Love, Meghan premiered on January 15, garnering 5.3 million views with 25.5 million hours watched worldwide.

With Love, Meghan season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on August 26.