Vidya Balan would like to play a character like the therapist in Netflix's ‘Adolescence’

Actress Vidya Balan is looking forward to playing a character like the therapist from the popular Netflix crime drama series Adolescence, she revealed in an interview with US-based news agency Deadline.

‘“I’d love to play [a character like] the therapist in Adolescence. That’s on the top of my mind at this point,” said Vidya, discussing female roles that have left a lasting impact on her.

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence explores crucial issues such as toxic masculinity and the dangerous influence of online content on children.

The limited series stars 15-year-old British actor Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, a schoolboy, arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie. Though Miller pleads innocence, the police build a strong case against him, leaving both Miller and his family ostracised.

The cast of the show also includes Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, and Mark Stanley.

Erin Doherty essays the role of the clinical psychologist Briony Ariston in Adolescence.

The Netflix drama has also created buzz for its cinematography. Matthew Lewis has shot each of the four episodes of the series in a single take.

During her interaction with Deadline, Vidya also praised Kate Winslet’s riveting performance in the political satire miniseries The Regime. She commended Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon for their contributions to global cinema.

The 46-year-old actress went on to reflect on the state of female characters in Hindi cinema, “The women characters here often lack complexity — and that robs them of their humanity,” Vidya said.

The National Award-winning actress recently reprised her role as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.