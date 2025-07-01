‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel begins filming with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci

The sequel to the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, is currently in production, the makers announced on Monday.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production,” 20th Century Studios wrote alongside a teaser on X. The brief clip features two devilish red pumps as iconic dialogues by Streep, Hathaway and Blunt play in the background.

In addition to the stars of the original film, Kenneth Branagh will join the cast as the husband of Miranda Presley (Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, according to a report by Variety.

Previously, Variety had reported that the film is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The sequel’s release date was revealed this year during a broader overhaul of Disney’s theatrical lineup, which also pushed back the releases of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

2026 is shaping up to be an eventful year for Hathaway as she also has the third instalment of her teen comedy The Princess Diaries in the pipeline.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel inspired by her experiences as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Directed by David Frankel, the movie released on June 30, 2006. The story follows a young woman navigating the challenges of working at a prestigious fashion magazine. Meryl Streep stars as Miranda Priestly, the powerful and intimidating editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine, while Anne Hathaway plays Andrea Sachs, an aspiring journalist who unexpectedly lands a job as Miranda’s assistant—despite her lack of fashion knowledge.

Emily Blunt appears as Emily, Miranda’s overworked first assistant responsible for training Andy, and Stanley Tucci plays Nigel, a veteran fashion editor who takes Andy under his wing. As Andy adapts to the high-pressure world of fashion, she gets a closer look at the glamorous yet demanding life behind Runway’s polished image—including those unforgettable Chanel boots.

The sequel will reportedly focus on Miranda Priestly as she grapples with the challenges of a declining print magazine industry.