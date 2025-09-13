‘The Conjuring 4’ stays ahead of ‘Baaghi 4’, ‘The Bengal Files’ in India on first day of Week 2

Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites had a slow start to its second week in Indian theatres with a Rs 2 crore collection on its eighth day, as per trade reports.

The English horror thriller, however, beat Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files at the Indian box office on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the three movies hit screens in India on September 5. According to the industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the latest instalment of The Conjuring film franchise earned Rs 2 crore on the eighth day, taking its total collection to Rs 69 crore nett.

The Conjuring universe, which began in 2013, revolves around two real-life paranormal investigators, Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren. Last Rites shows them taking on their darkest case yet. The Michael Chaves directorial has earned USD 244 million worldwide, as per trade reports.

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 has earned Rs 45.75 crore nett at the domestic box office so far. Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise, which began in 2016 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

In Baaghi 4, Tiger Shroff plays a rebellious martial artist, Ronnie, who goes on a rampage to avenge the killing of his partner (Harnaaz Sandhu) at the hands of Sanjay Dutt’s antagonist.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files minted Rs 55 lakh on its eighth day at the domestic box office, taking its total collection to Rs 11.8 crore nett.

The Bengal Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, features Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Simrat Kaur in key roles.