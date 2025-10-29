MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Live-action ‘Spider-Man’ films to re-release in Indian theatres in November

Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland played the superhero in these movies

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.10.25, 05:31 PM
Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021) IMDb

All live-action Spider-Man films are set to re-release in Indian theatres in November, Sony Pictures announced on Tuesday.

“With great power… comes a legendary comeback! Three Spideys. Infinite hype. Swinging back in theatres #Spiderman movies exclusively re-releasing in theatres in Hindi, all across India, starting November 14,” the official handle of the studio wrote on Instagram.

While Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 will release on November 14, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will hit theatres on November 21. Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home will return to theatres on November 28.

The first three Spider-Man films starred Toby Maguire as the superhero, the Amazing franchise featured Andrew Garfield in the lead. The final three movies were headlined by Tom Holland.

A new Spider-Man movie is currently in production. Starring Tom Holland, the fourth film in the franchise is titled Spider-Man Brand New Day. It is set to hit theatres on July 31 next year.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who played Peter Parker’s friends MJ and Ned in the first three films, are set to reprise their roles.

The upcoming movie, backed by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige serve as the producers for the film.

Apart from the live-action films, an animated franchise featuring the webbed superhero has also been made. The first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, released in theatres in 2018, followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2023. The third film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to release in 2027.

