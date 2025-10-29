‘Thalavara’ OTT release: Where to watch Arjun Ashokan-starrer coming-of-age drama

Malayalam coming-of-age drama Thalavara, which stars Arjun Ashokan and Revathy Sarma, is currently streaming on Prime Video.

“Excited to share that Thalavara is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Do watch and share your love,” actor Arjun Ashokan announced on Instagram alongside a poster.

Written and directed by Akhil Anilkumar, the film was theatrically released on August 22.

The film follows the story of a timid young man, Jyothish (Arjun Ashokan), with a skin condition called vitiligo. His dream of acting is met with scepticism, ridicule, and rejection, but he gradually discovers strength in confronting his fears.

Actress Mamta Mohandas has heaped praise on Thalavara. “Akhil has knit together a beautifully painful yet powerful tale that highlights personal, emotional and especially the psychological challenges that one living with it needs to be mentally prepared for to face life, be it at home with their own family, at work, amongst friends, in personal relationships and in society. More power to all Pandas that live amongst us - we shall kungfu through this and more! Fight on,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Thalavara marks Revathy Sarma’s debut in Malayalam films. She is known for the Tamil film August 16 1947. The film also stars Devadarshini Chetan, Ashokan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sarath Sabha, and Prashanth Murali. The cinematography of the film is handled by Anurudh Aneesh. While Rahul Radhakrishnan serves as the editor of Thalavara, the background score of the film has been composed by the band Electronic Kili.

On the work front, Arjun Ashokan will be next seen in Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies and Boney M.