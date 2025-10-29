‘Ikkis’ trailer: Agastya Nanda fights for India in Sriram Raghavan-directed war drama

Actor Agastya Nanda’s Arun Khetarpal undergoes rigorous military training before laying down his life for his country during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War in Ikkis trailer, dropped by Maddock Films on Wednesday.

The two-minute-39-second-long video follows Khetrapal’s preparation for battle. The trailer also features Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia in key roles.

Before making it to the digital platforms, the trailer had been exclusively screening in theatres attached to Thamma since October 21.

The Sriram Raghavan-directed film will hit theatres in December.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ikkis is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, who was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar in 1971. His biopic was first announced in 2019 on his 69th birth anniversary, with Varun Dhawan set to play the lead role. The film got pushed back due to the pandemic, leading to Dhawan’s exit over scheduling conflict, as per reports.

Ikkis marks the second acting project for Agastya, after Netflix’s 2023 teen musical comedy The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.