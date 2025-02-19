Adrien Brody on ‘The Brutalist’: ‘It is a story of quiet perseverance and the need to strive for excellence’

Oscar-nominated actor Adrien Brody described The Brutalist as a story of quiet perseverance, ahead of the film’s release in Indian theatres on February 28. Brody plays László Toth, a Hungarian-Jewish architect in the Brady Corbet-directed historical drama.

Reflecting on his deep connection to Hungary, which predates the film, Adrien Brody shared that his mother, Sylvia Plachy was born in Budapest and forced to flee as a young girl during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 saying, “I saw The Brutalist as a story of quiet perseverance and the need to strive for excellence,” says Brody “Even when the ground has been ripped out from underneath you.”

“It’s wonderful to have a storytelling approach that allows enough time with a character to see and experience a life in total,” Adrien said. “Oftentimes you jump into the action and things happen in a story — but you don’t know the person you’re on the journey with. This film encompasses a 30-year span of one man’s life.”

In The Brutalist, Brody’s character László Toth survives the Holocaust and aspires to start a new life in America. Separated from his wife, Erzsébet (Felicity Jones), who remains stranded in post-war Eastern Europe with their niece, László faces the daunting task of building a new life alone. His exceptional architectural talent catches the eye of Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), a powerful industrialist in Pennsylvania, offering him a path to success. However, as László rises in prominence, he discovers that ambition, power, and legacy come at an immense personal cost.

The Brutalist emerged as the most awarded film at this year’s EE BAFTA Awards held on February 16 at London’s Royal Festival Hall. While Brady Corbet received Best Director, Adrien Brody won Best Leading Actor for his performance in the film. It also bagged the awards for Best Cinematography and Best Score.