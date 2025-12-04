‘The Boys’ final season titled ‘Scorched Earth’, to hit Prime Video in 2026

The fifth and final season of The Boys, titled Scorched Earth, is set to premiere in 2026, Prime Video announced on Wednesday.

“Scorched earth. The Boys final season arrives 2026,” the streamer wrote alongside a fresh poster of Anthony Starr’s Homelander floating high up in space and watching explosions on Earth with a stern expression.

Another poster shows Karl Urban’s Butcher on Instagram holding a crowbar and leaving a dilapidated headquarter of Vought, the powerful pharmaceutical and media conglomerate in the satirical superhero series.

“Scorched earth. Shock and awe. Blood and bone. All coming 2026, but first, a pit stop at @ccxpoficial this Saturday for appetizers,” Prime Video wrote alongside the poster.

Season 4 of The Boys premiered on Prime Video on 13 June, 2024 with three episodes, followed by a new episode every week. The series stars Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Claudia Doumit, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Margaret Shaw, Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capone.

Based on the eponymous comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys also stars Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti.

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are set to reunite with their co-star Jensen Ackles in The Boys Season 5.

Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles starred in the CW series Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020.