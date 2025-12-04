MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Mother Mary’ trailer: Anne Hathaway plays a pop icon facing existential crisis

Written and directed by David Lowery, the film also features Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell and Alba Baptista

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.12.25, 11:08 AM
Anne Hathaway in ‘Mother Mary’

Anne Hathaway in ‘Mother Mary’ File picture

A24 has released the official trailer for Mother Mary, the upcoming musical drama led by Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel.

Written and directed by David Lowery, the film follows Hathaway as a pop star who abruptly abandons her tour amid an existential crisis and seeks out Sam, an old friend and fashion designer played by Coel.

The ensemble cast features Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista and Sian Clifford.

According to the logline, “Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance.”

Mother Mary extends Lowery’s ongoing collaboration with A24, following A Ghost Story (2017) and The Green Knight (2021). His work also includes Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016) and the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy.

The film, set to release in April 2026, is one of the four titles Hathaway headlines in the year alongside The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey and Verity.

