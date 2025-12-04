‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser to drop this month? Here’s what we know

The first teaser of Avengers: Doomsday may get unveiled in theatres during Disney’s Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings on 19 December, as per speculation among Marvel fan communities.

The internet is buzzing with theories, many of which speculate that the teaser will be over-a-minute long.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first teaser for 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' will reportedly be attached to theatrical screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash. It will be roughly over a minute long,” a Marvel fandom and unofficial news page wrote on X.

Others are anticipating the teaser to drop on 11 December along with a fresh trailer of the upcoming Avatar film ahead of its release.

“A new Disney trailer is expected to be released on December 11th. This could be the first teaser trailer for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’,” a fan shared on X, wondering whether Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk will be featured in the video.

“Avengers: Doomsday teaser has a runtime of little over a minute long,” an X user tweeted.

The speculation arose from an exclusive report by Collider, which mentioned that the first footage from Doomsday will be attached to the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Prior to that, journalist and content creator Alex Perez conducted a Discord Q&A session in August. He said, “Let’s work the math on that. Based on previous Marvel Studios’ first teaser trailer drops to release dates for movies, there is usually around a four-and-a-half-to-five month gap. Now if Marvel keeps the December 2026 date, that would place a teaser trailer dropping right around mid-to-late July 2026.”

Doomsday is set to release on 18 December, 2026, a year after the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The highly-anticipated film, which will bring together the Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts, was previously slated to release on 1 May, 2026. Following the release of Doomsday, its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars will now hit theatres on 17 December, 2027, instead of the previously-set 7 May, 2027 date, as per Variety.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in Doomsday.