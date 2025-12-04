‘Euphoria’ Season 3: HBO sets April 2026 release window for Zendaya-starrer youth drama

HBO Wednesday announced that the third season of its acclaimed youth drama Euphoria will premiere in April 2026, more than four years after the second season concluded in February 2022.

The upcoming eight-episode season will see Zendaya return as Rue Bennett, a role that earned her multiple Emmy Awards. Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow will also reprise their roles, with Colman Domingo appearing as a guest star.

Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been elevated to series regulars, while Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace join the cast.

Returning members include Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson and Zak Steine. Sharon Stone will make an appearance in the new season.

Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Katherine “Kat” Hernandez in the first two seasons, will not return, having exited the series citing creative differences. Storm Reid, who played Gia Bennett, is also not returning. Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fenzo, died in 2023.

Euphoria is created by Sam Levinson, who has written, directed and executive produced the new season. The series is backed by A24, with Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein serving as executive producers.

In Euphoria’s second season, which aired in 2022, Sweeney’s Cassie, Elordi’s Nate and Alexa Demie’s Maddy were entangled in a toxic love triangle. According to HBO, the third season will mark the final chapter of the Emmy-winning series.