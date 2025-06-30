The Academy’s nod to ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sparks speculation about Oscars nomination

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave a nod to newly released animated fantasy drama KPop Demon Hunters on Monday, prompting speculation about an Oscar nomination for the film trending at No. 1 on Netflix in 22 countries.

“Huntrix didn’t just save the world, they also saved my Spotify Wrapped,” the Academy wrote, sharing a clip from one of the film’s popular tracks, Golden, on Instagram.

The development led to speculation among fans about the film’s nomination for the 2026 Academy Awards. It may bag a nomination in the Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song categories, several fans said, reacting to the update.

“We need a Kpop Demon Hunters medley at the Oscars next year,” wrote a fan on Instagram. “Does this mean 'Kpop Demon Hunters' can be nominated for an Oscar?” asked another.

Helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters centres around a girl band, Huntrix, whose members balance their double lives, moonlighting as demon hunters. The members of Huntrix face off against their nemesis, Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.

The film’s soundtrack is packed with K-pop hits, featuring songs by artists like EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Kevin Woo, SamUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga.

Soda Pop, Love Maybe, Strategy, Takedown, and Golden are among the tracks that have received significant popularity.

The film flaunts a star-studded cast, bringing renowned names as its voice actors. While Teen Wolf actress Arden Cho voices Rumi, Joel Chrim Booster lends his voice to one of the members of the Saja Boys.

The cast also includes popular K-drama star Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu. Lee Byung-hun, known for his role as the Front Man in Squid Game, lends his voice to the demon king Gwi-Ma. Additionally, former U-KISS member Kevin Woo is the voice behind a Saja Boys song in the film.