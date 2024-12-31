Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna wish fans ‘thama-ke-daar’ holidays, drop video from sets

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna on Monday shared a video from the sets of their upcoming film, Thama. The duo, who are pairing up on-screen for the first time, wished their followers “thama-ke-daar holidays and an amazing 2025” in the clip.

“Hope you're having THAMA-ke-daar holidays. See you in 2025 #Diwali,” they captioned the post.

Directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, Thama is part of Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe. Set to release during Diwali 2025, the film was announced last month. The screenplay has been penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

The star-studded cast also includes actors Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. According to the IMDb synopsis, the story revolves around “a determined historian sifting through old manuscripts, seeking clues about the mysterious legends of vampires in Vijay Nagar”.

Ayushmann Khurrana began filming for the horror-comedy in December, receiving a warm welcome from producer Dinesh Vijan. “Dear Ayushmann, It’s fang-tastic to have you on board Maddock’s horror comedy universe. Who better than ‘Ayushmann’ to play the ‘un-dead’ THAMA? We believe this is a role you will love to sink your teeth into! Best Wishes, DV,” Vijan wrote in his message.

Ayushmann also unveiled a poster of the film on Instagram. The image features him wearing a brown double-breasted long coat over a black shirt and blue denim, set against a haunting backdrop of werewolves, bats, and a glowing full moon.