Tendency of making movies with unfinished screenplays plaguing film industry: James Gunn

Hollywood’s tendency of making movies with unfinished screenplays is responsible for the “dying” film industry, DC Studios head James Gunn has said.

"I do believe that the reason why the movie industry is dying is not because of people not wanting to see movies. It’s not because of home screens getting so good. The number-one reason is because people are making movies without a finished screenplay," he told entertainment website Rolling Stone in an interview.

Gunn, 58, noted that the film industry is not dying because the audience is avoiding watching films. Instead, poor screenplays are the real reason, he said.

DC Studios recently “killed a project” because the screenplay was not good, Gunn added.

“Everybody wanted to make the movie. It was greenlit, ready to go. The screenplay wasn’t ready. And I couldn’t do a movie where the screenplay’s not good,” he said.

Gunn’s upcoming movie, Superman starring David Corenswet, is the first film in DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Before Corenswet, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill portrayed the superhero on the big screen.

Known for directing the Guardian of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad (2021) and the original Max series Peacemaker (2022), Gunn has also written the screenplay for the upcoming superhero movie.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, and Nathan Fillion in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 11.

Additionally, DC Studios is backing Milly Alcock-starrer Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will hit theatres in June next year.