John Krasinski to direct ‘A Quiet Place Part III’, film to release in 2027

Actor-filmmaker John Krasinski is set to direct the third instalment in the horror film franchise A Quiet Place, slated to release in theatres on July 9, 2027.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram and announced that he will be back to direct, write and produce the upcoming film. However, the cast has not been revealed yet.

Krasinski and Allyson Seeger’s Sunday Night Productions are producing the film with Platinum Dunes, according to a report by Deadline. Sunday Night has a first-look deal with the studio.

A Quiet Place franchise has grossed over USD 900 million worldwide in total with its three films, which comprises John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, and the Michael Sarnoski-directed spinoff A Quiet Place: Day One.

The first film in the franchise, which starred Krasinski, wife Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, received an Oscar nomination for Sound Editing. It amassed USD 50.2 million in its opening weekend, and almost USD 153M in the US and USD 341M at the global box office.

A Quiet Place Part II, whose release was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, opened with USD 57 million in just four days of its premiere. In total, it garnered USD 160 million in the US and USD 297.3 million globally. The film, starring Blunt, Jupe and Simmonds, received a BAFTA nomination for Best Sound.

Last year, A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel set in an apocalyptic New York City ravaged by aliens, premiered with USD 52.2M and grossed USD 139M in the US and USD 262M globally. It starred Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn.