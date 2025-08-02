‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ off to a lukewarm start at the domestic box office

Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 and the Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2 were off to a lukewarm start at the domestic box office on Friday, with both the films earning in single digits on Day 1, trade figures show.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 earned Rs 6.75 crore nett on Day 1, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. This is lower than Ajay’s other 2025 release, Raid 2, which had earned Rs 19.25 crore nett on its opening day.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Roshni Walia, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Mukul Dev, Vindu Singh, the comic caper is a sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar.

Meanwhile, Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2 began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 3.75 crore nett on Friday, Sacnilk reported. An adaptation of Mari Selvaraj’s 2018 Tamil-language film Pariyerum Perumal, the social drama explores the caste-based discrimination in Indian society.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 also features Saurabh Sachdeva, Vipin Sharma, Saad Bilgrami, Harish Khanna in key roles.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, on the other hand, began its third week in theatres with a collection of Rs 4.25 crore nett, its lowest daily earning since release on July 18. The Mohit Suri directorial has earned Rs 284.75 crore nett in India so far, as per Sacnilk.

Among the Hollywood releases running in Indian theatres, Scarlette Johansson and Jonathan Bailey-starrer Jurassic World: Rebirth is slowly inching towards the Rs 100-crore nett club in India, having earned Rs 99 crore nett after 29 days. Brad Pitt-starrer F1 is also eyeing the Rs 100-crore nett milestone with a collection of Rs 91.24 crore nett in 36 days.

James Gunn-directed Superman is set to cross the Rs 50-crore nett mark soon with a haul of Rs 48.72 crore nett in 22 days. Marvel’s latest adventure, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has entered its second week in theatres with a collection of Rs 27.54 crore nett in eight days.