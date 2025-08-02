‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ teaser offers glimpse of Tom Holland’s new suit

Tom Holland is set to return as Spider Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Marvel Entertainment on Friday dropped a first-look teaser of the upcoming film, offering a glimpse of his brand new suit.

The teaser was unveiled on Friday to mark Spider-Man Day, which is celebrated on August 1 every year to mark the character’s debut in Amazing Fantasy #15 back in 1962.

“Something brand new is coming,” Marvel Entertainment wrote alongside the teaser on Instagram.

In a recent interview, Holland expressed his excitement over his return to the MCU and playing Peter Parker once again.

“I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” Holland said during an appearance in the YouTube series Flip Your Wig. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal. And I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of Covid; we shot the entire film on stages,” he added.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. The film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Ruffalo is returning to reprise the role of Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, in the upcoming film, which comes 14 years after the actor joined the MCU in The Avengers.

The report further mentions that Better Call Saul actor Michael Mando is returning to reprise the role of the Scorpion, the villain whom he first played in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the 2017 film that kicked off the Spider-Man movies starring Holland.

Jon Bernthal is also in talks to reprise his role of the Punisher. It’s the character’s first big-screen appearance in the MCU and first movie appearance since the 2008 film Punisher: War Zone where Ray Stevenson essayed the role of the vigilante.

Earlier this year, Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink joined Tom Holland as one of the lead cast in the upcoming film.

Holland is currently filming for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. He will start shooting for Spider-Man 4 after wrapping up production for the Nolan-helmed film.

According to a report by US-based entertainment magazine Variety, actors Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who played Peter Parker’s friends MJ and Ned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.