Telugu star Jr NTR’s upcoming action thriller film helmed by Prashanth Neel to release in June 2026

Telugu star Jr NTR’s yet-to-be-titled action film, directed by Salaar helmer Prashanth Neel, is set to hit theatres on June 25, 2026, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Tentatively titled NTRNeel, the film is bankrolled by Pushpa film series makers Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with NTR Arts. The film will be an ‘explosive blend of action, drama, and mass appeal,’ according to a press release from the makers.

Sharing an announcement poster on Tuesday on Instagram, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience on 25 June 2026. You’ll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel A Special glimpse for the Man of Masses @JrNTR’s birthday.”

Jr NTR was recently seen in Koratala Siva’s fantasy action drama Devara: Part 1. Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhavi Kapoor, the film had a Japan release on March 28. Jr NTR-starrer RRR was also released in the country earlier.

Originally released on September 27 across India, Devara: Part 1 was produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

NTR will next be seen in War 2 alongside Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.