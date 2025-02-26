MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Telugu dubbed version of Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ to release in theatres

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty in key roles

Agnivo Niyogi Published 26.02.25, 05:58 PM
Chhaava in Telugu

Vicky Kaushal in ‘Chhaava’ IMDb

After the blockbuster success of its Hindi version, a Telugu-dubbed version of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava is set to release in theatres March 7, makers Maddock Films announced on Wednesday. Geetha Arts Distributions will be releasing the Telugu version of the historical drama.

“The epic tale of India’s courageous son, Chhaava is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle Chhaava in Telugu from March 7,” the production banner wrote on X.

Reacting to the development, Rashmika wrote, “Heard your wishes and we made it come true. Chhaava in Telugu now! Thankyou for your love guys.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai.

Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features a musical score composed by A.R. Rahman.

Chhaava has emerged as the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 350-crore milestone in 2025, collecting Rs 363.75 crore nett in 12 days. The film earned Rs 219.25 crore in the first week, followed by Rs 144.5 crore nett in the second week so far.

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal Rashmika Mandanna Akshaye Khanna Laxman Utekar
