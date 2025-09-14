Teja Sajja-starrer fantasy drama ‘Mirai’ crosses Rs 25-crore mark in India in two days

Teja Sajja’s fantasy drama Mirai, which released on September 12, is making steady progress at the box office. According to industry data tracking portal Sacnilk, the film has crossed the Rs 25-crore milestone at the domestic box office in two days.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film opened with a collection of Rs 13 crore nett on its first day and registered an 11.54 per cent jump on its second day, collecting Rs 14.5 crore nett. Its two-day domestic total now stands at Rs 27.5 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film’s strongest performance came from its home market of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with a 71.57 per cent Telugu occupancy in theatres on Saturday. In contrast, its Hindi version occupancy remained low at 18.92 per cent.

For comparison, Sajja’s previous hit HanuMan had collected Rs 8.05 crore nett on its opening day and Rs 12.45 crore nett on its second day.

Produced by People Media Factory, Mirai features Ritika Nayak, Manoj Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram in key roles.

Meanwhile, other recent releases have slowed down at the box office. Hollywood horror The Conjuring: Last Rites earned Rs 3 crore nett on Saturday, a slight improvement over Rs 2 crore nett collection on Friday.

With a Week 1 haul of Rs 67 crore nett, the film’s India collection stands at Rs 72 crore nett so far.

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has earned Rs 47.73 crore nett since its release, as per Sacnilk. The film is the fourth installment in the popular action franchise that began in 2016.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files has crashed at the box office, raking in only Rs 12.96 crore nett in nine days.