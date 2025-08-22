Teaser out for ‘The Pitt’ Season 2 ahead of January premiere: ‘And so it beings’

HBO Max has released the first teaser for the second season of its medical drama The Pitt, confirming a January premiere.

“And so it begins,” says Noah Wyle’s Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in the short clip, setting the tone for what lies ahead for the team of doctors in the emergency department.

The new season will begin with a time jump. Rather than picking up immediately after the events of Season 1, the story shifts 10 months ahead to July 4. This allows Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball) to return to the hospital after completing a stint in inpatient rehab.

His character had been written out of the ED after Dr. Robby discovered he was stealing medication.

There will also be changes in the ensemble. Tracy Ifeachor, who played Dr. Collins, is not returning. In her place, Sepideh Moafi joins as Dr. Al-Hashimi, an attending physician transferring from the VA hospital.

The returning cast members include Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans, Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa King, Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon, Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos, Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay, Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan, Shabana Azeez as Dr. Victoria Javadi and Gerran Howell as Dr. Dennis Whitaker, with Shawn Hatosy appearing as guest star Dr. Jack Abbot.

Joining them in Season 2 is Lawrence Robinson, who will appear in a recurring role as Brian Hancock, a patient who visits the hospital because of a soccer injury.

Additionally, Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard and Lucas Iverson have also boarded the show in recurring roles. Zack Morris, best known for his role in Goosebumps, has also been added to the Season 2 line-up, according to Deadline.

“It’s a new day in #ThePitt. Season 2 of the Emmy nominated drama is coming to HBO Max this January,” the streamer wrote on social media alongside the teaser.

Created by R Scott Gemmill, The Pitt Season 1 premiered on January 9 this year and went on to become a breakout hit, earning 13 nominations at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Pitt Season 1 is streaming on JioHotstar in India.