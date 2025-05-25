‘Trance of Kuberaa’: New teaser of upcoming Dhanush-starrer promises intense drama

A glimpse from Dhanush’s upcoming film Kuberaa, titled the Trance of Kuberaa, was unveiled by the makers on social media on Sunday. Helmed by Love Story director Sekhar Kammula, the film promises an intense drama with a star-studded ensemble.

Kuberaa is slated for a theatrical release on June 20. The cast consists of Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh. Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the film.

The two-minute video begins with shots of characters being shown accompanied by a song that talks about owning everything. In the beginning we see shots of Jim Sarbh and Nagarjuna, who seem to come from wealthy backgrounds. Soon, we see Dhanush's character who seems to be struggling and starving. We see Rashmika's character, and Dhanush running on the streets. The plot is not revealed but we get to know that drama is going to unfold between the four primary characters.

“Step into the world of #SekharKammulasKuberaa and feel it. #TranceOfKuberaa is out now,” Dhanush wrote on social media while sharing the teaser.

Earlier, the makers dropped the first-look teaser of Kuberaa in November 2024. This is Dhanush’s 51st film, which was announced in March 2024. The story depicts the legend of Kubera, the wealthiest deity in Hindu mythology.

Set to release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, Kuberaa marks the first collaboration between director Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush. The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in association with Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations Pvt LTD.