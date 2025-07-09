Teaser of Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland leaks online

The teaser for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey has leaked online. The video, which is already playing in cinemas across the US, was recorded by moviegoers during screenings of Jurassic Park: Rebirth — which released globally on July 4—and has been widely circulating on X.

The Odyssey is based on Homer’s Greek classic and follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, on his treacherous voyage home after the Trojan War. The film is currently in production and is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026.

The clip of the purported teaser circulating online opens with a shot of a dark, stormy sea, accompanied by a voiceover: “Darkness. Zeus’ law smashed to pieces. I’m without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war. And then, somehow, he won it.”

In another scene, Tom Holland’s character Telemachus — son of Odysseus — is seen in conversation with a character played by Jon Bernthal. “I have to find out what happened to my father,” Telemachus says, as Bernthal’s character bellows to a crowd, “Who has a story about Odysseus? You? You have a story? Some say he’s rich. Some say he’s poor. Some said he perished. Some said he’s imprisoned.”

The teaser also shows a man drifting on wreckage in the open sea, presumed to be Matt Damon’s Odysseus.

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Mia Goth.

Filming for The Odyssey began earlier this year in Greece, Italy and Morocco.