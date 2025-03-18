Taylor Swift wins award for planning, executing boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour cameo

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift had a remarkable night at the 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards held on Tuesday, winning several accolades including the award for ‘Favorite Surprise Guest’ for her collaboration with boyfriend Travis Kelce at one of the Eras Tour concerts.

“From the football field to the Eras Tour stage - Travis Kelce’s cameo was a touchdown! Congrats to @taylorswift13 for winning Favorite Surprise Guest for bringing out Travis Kelce,” the official handle of the iHeart Radio Music Awards wrote on X.

Kelce, who is an American footballer for the Kansas City Chief of the National Football League, made a surprise appearance onstage during the London show of the Eras Tour in June 2024 leaving fans surprised.

The football star danced around Swift while other dancers helped the singer change her costume. Before walking away to sing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”, Swift turned to Kelce and blew a kiss to him.

Despite walking out empty-handed from the Grammys 2025, the 35-year-old singer was awarded the ‘Tour of the Century’ for her celebrated 21-month Eras Tour at the IHeart Radio Music Awards.

During her acceptance speech video for the Tour of the Century, Swift reflected on Eras Tour’s two-year anniversary. “I really can’t tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tourmates, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew,” she said in a pre-recorded video.

“People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something that you are so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end if you can rise to the occasion. And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she added.

The Cruel Summer artist also received accolades in multiple categories, including favourite tour style for her Eras Tour wardrobe, favourite tour tradition for featuring surprise songs on her Eras Tour, and the best music video for Fortnight with Post Malone.

Taylor Swift kicked off her sixth concert tour, The Eras Tour, on March 17, 2023, and headlined 149 shows over a period of more than a year. She wrapped up the tour with last show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The singer’s musical world tour generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales.