‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal in the line of fire as first nominations divides contestants

The first nomination task inside the Bigg Boss 19 house on Tuesday evening turned the spotlight on Tanya Mittal, with several housemates gunning for her over alleged manipulative behaviour.

Bigg Boss convened the Assembly room — a new addition to the house — for the season’s first round of nominations, handing the power to the housemates to vote for two fellow contestants they deemed unfit to continue on the show. Tanya was branded “manipulative” by several housemates, including her close friend Pranit More.

Neelam Giri, Natalia Janoszek and Pranit More were criticised for not pulling their weight in house duties, while Abhishek Bajaj and Zeishan Quadri came under fire for leaving their assigned tasks incomplete. Gaurav Khanna, meanwhile, was accused of being loud and authoritative while neglecting responsibilities. Kunickaa Sadanand was also criticised by housemates for being too controlling.

Seven contestants are nominated for eviction this week. This includes Neelam, Pranit, Abhishek, Gaurav, Tanya, Zeishan and Natalia.

Tempers flared soon after the task was over. Gaurav was confronted by Awez Darbar over the former’s decision to nominate him. “You think my involvement is less than Natalia? Yeh game mujhe bhi aata hai,” the internet influencer said angrily.

Tanya, on the other hand, broke down in tears after being nominated by Pranit and Mridul Tiwari, both of whom she considered allies.

Meanwhile, actress Farhana Bhatt — who was evicted by the housemates on Monday’s episode, but made her way to the secret room instead — was asked by Bigg Boss to share her opinion on the reasons given by housemates while nominating other contestants. She mostly agreed with the decisions, except that of a few contestants like Gaurav and Baseer Ali.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on August 24 with 16 contestants under the theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’. The show streams everyday on JioHotstar at 9pm and airs on Colours TV at 10.30pm.