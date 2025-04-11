MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tamannaah Bhatia wins internet with electrifying dance moves in new ‘Raid 2’ song ‘Nasha’

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the suspense thriller is headlined by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.04.25, 12:51 PM
Tamannaah Bhatia in ‘Nasha’ music video

Tamannaah Bhatia in ‘Nasha’ music video YouTube

Tamannaah Bhatia’s electrifying moves in new Raid 2 song Nasha, dropped by T-Series on Friday, is breaking the internet.

The two-minute-56-second-long video shows the 35-year-old actress setting the dance floor ablaze in a sequined golden outfit. The video also offers a glimpse of Riteish Deshmukh’s powerful politician Dada Bhai and Ajay Devgn’s revenue officer Amay Patnaik.

Jasmine Sandlas, Sachet Tandon, Divya Kumar, Sumontho Mukherjee lent their vocals to the song, penned by Jaani. The music video is choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.

Shortly after the video was released, social media platforms were abuzz with praise for Tamannaah’s dancing prowess and spectacular screen presence.

“Totally in your #Nasha. You are slaying it. Love your moves,” wrote an X user.

“#TamannaahBhatia the Glamour Goddess in India,” commented another.

Backed by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 also stars Rajat Kapoor in a key role. The upcoming sequel to the 2018 film Raid is set to hit theatres on May 1.

The original film, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, features an ensemble cast, including Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Gayathri Iyer, Sheeba Chaddha and Saanand Verma.

Set in the 1980s, Raid follows fearless Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik as he conducts a daring raid on the mansion of Lucknow's most powerful man after receiving evidence against the latter. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

The original Raid was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar.

