Restored, uncut ‘Sholay’ to screen at TIFF, fans peeved over India release delay

A restored, uncut version of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, will have a limited screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival on September 6 to mark the movie’s 50th anniversary.

“Indian cinematic epic ‘Sholay’ (1975), directed by Ramesh Sippy, celebrates 50 years with the North American Premiere of the restored version at the 50th edition of the TIFF Toronto International Film Festival! This special screening will take place on September 6, 2025, at a gala event at the 1800-seater Roy Thomson Hall befitting the legendary status of the film,” Film Heritage Foundation wrote on Instagram Saturday.

However, Indian fans are miffed about the film releasing abroad and not in India. “When are we seeing it at Regal?” one of them wrote in the comments section. “I am just waiting for its release in Calcutta,” another commented.

Previously, the restored version had its world premiere at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy, on June 27.

The classic has been restored by Film Heritage Foundation at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in association with Sippy Films.

“Sholay was restored using the best surviving elements: an interpositive and two-colour reversal intermediates found in a warehouse in UK and a second interpositive dating from 1978 deposited by Sippy Films and preserved by Film Heritage Foundation,” the organisation had shared about the process of the film’s restoration.

Film Heritage Foundation added that the director’s cut has been reconstructed and restored in 4K including the original ending as well as two deleted scenes.

Often hailed as the greatest Bollywood film of all time, Sholay blends action, drama and comedy. The story revolves around two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), to capture a ruthless bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

Sholay’s gripping plot, memorable dialogues, and powerful performances made it a massive hit. Its soundtrack, composed by R.D. Burman, added to its enduring legacy.