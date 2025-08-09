Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' earns nearly Rs 50 crore in pre-sales, set for bumper opening

Rajinikanth’s upcoming gangster action drama Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has earned nearly Rs 50 crore through advance booking ahead of its August 14 release, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Worldwide pre-sales for the opening day have already crossed Rs 45 crore gross and could cross Rs 50 crore in the next few hours, Sacnilk reported on Saturday.

The advance booking for the film opened in India on Friday. For the overseas market, pre-sales began in July.

In India, the film sold over 1 lakh tickets within hours on Friday. It has so far grossed Rs 7.27 crore in domestic Day 1 bookings, with Tamil Nadu and Kerala leading the numbers.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has collected Rs 3.21 crore gross in Kerala in advance sales, followed by Tamil Nadu (Rs 2.94 crore gross) and Karnataka (Rs 1.1 crore gross), as per Sacnilk.

If the trend continues, Coolie could register one of the biggest Day 1 collections for Tamil cinema, even crossing the Rs 100-crore mark, Sacnilk added.

Rajinikanth will play a former gold smuggler who sets out to reclaim his lost glory in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

Coolie will be clashing with the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 at the box office. Advance bookings for the Ayan Mukerji-directed spy thriller will kick off in India on August 10, production banner Yash Raj Films announced on Saturday.