‘Tallest collaboration ever’: Meet the Indian teen who makes The Great Khali appear small

Standing at an impressive seven feet and one inch, WWE icon The Great Khali is clearly among the tallest wrestlers the world has ever seen. But a Meerut teenager makes him appear small.

Khali’s recent Instagram post shocked many of his fans as he stood next to Karan Singh, a content creator, who, on paper, is eight-feet-two-inches tall, and possibly still growing. Karan is only 16 years old.

“He is a very tall kid. I want to make him a WWE superstar. I want to really help him,” Khali, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, wrote alongside the video.

In another video Khali shared, the wrestler appeared to be talking to Singh, seemingly at a wrestling training centre.

While shaking hands with Singh, Khali said, “For the first time in my life, I had to look upwards in order to talk to someone.”

Comments ranged from playful banter about Khali finally “finding competition in height” to curiosity about the identity of the mystery giant. Some fans even joked that Khali might have discovered a “tag team partner” for a wrestling comeback.

“Gonna tell my kids this was Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal,” wrote one fan in the comment section, while another fan joked, “Great Khali meets Greater Khali.”

Karan Singh creates lifestyle content. Notably, in 2017, he made headlines as the world's tallest eight-year-old.

Known for putting India on the global wrestling map, Khali continues to remain a fan favourite not only for his sporting achievements but also for his larger-than-life personality on social media, where such videos often go viral.

The Great Khali’s acting projects include Hollywood films such as The Longest Yard (2005), Get Smart (2008), and MacGruber (2010), as well as Bollywood films like Kushti (2010) and Ramaa: The Saviour (2010).

Khali also appeared in the 2012 French film Houba! On the Trail of the Marsupilami.