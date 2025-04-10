Tahira Kashyap says she is back home and recovering well after cancer relapse

Days after getting diagnosed with breast cancer relapse, filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap on Wednesday said she is back home and recovering well.

“Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering,” Tahira, who is Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, said in a note on Instagram.

Extending her gratitude, Tahira added, “I know some of you who are praying and so many whom I don’t know and yet I receive all your goodness with grace, similarly some of you know me and others might not but I send all my gratitude to all of you.”

“And when such a connection is made which is beyond actual relationship it’s called humanity which is the highest form of spirituality,” the 42-year-old filmmaker added.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “Your energy is forever inspiring. Recover the soonest hero.”

Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. In February, she shared a message on Instagram alongside a photo of herself confidently embracing her clean-shaven head. She also posted photos of several candid moments from her treatment.

Bollywood stars including Farah Khan, Mandira Bedi, Twinkle Khanna, Guneet Monga, Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khurana, Hina Khan extended their support by reacting with heart emoticons in the comments section.

Describing her as ‘the strongest girl ever,’ Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Sending lots of love to you.”

Tahira Kashyap has been open about her cancer journey, frequently sharing her experiences to raise awareness. She has shared personal anecdotes about the challenges of battling cancer, posted photos, and written notes about her chemotherapy sessions, showcasing her courage.

Tahira made her directorial debut in 2017 with the short film Toffee. Her latest directorial venture is the Prime Video film Sharmajee Ki Beti starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta and Saiyami Kher.