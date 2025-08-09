‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ crosses Rs 125-crore mark at domestic box office

Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha began its third week in theatres on a high note, crossing the Rs 125-crore mark domestically on its third Friday.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha received a lukewarm response on its opening day, earning only Rs 1.75 crore nett, the box office earnings received a boost over the weekend with positive word-of-mouth.

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the film earned Rs 44.75 crore nett in its first week. The second week began with a collection of Rs 7.7 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 38.50 crore nett haul in the second weekend.

The momentum continued during the weekdays, adding Rs 27.2 crore nett to the earnings. The third week began with a Rs 8 crore nett haul on Friday, taking the total domestic earnings of Mahavatar Narsimha to Rs 126.25 crore nett so far.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first in a planned franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, with sequels lined up through 2037.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continued its momentum at the box office on Day 21. The Yash Raj Films-backed romance drama has collected Rs 308.25 crore nett in India so far, as per Sacnilk.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2, and Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2, both of which released in theatres on August 1, continued to underperform on their second Friday. Devgn’s comedy caper has earned Rs 34.19 crore nett in India in eight days while the Dharma Productions-backed social drama has raked in Rs 17.6 crore nett in the same period.