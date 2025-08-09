‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3 begins filming ahead of Season 2 premiere

Even before the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts in December, Season 3 of the Disney+ fantasy series has already gone on floors, the makers announced on Friday.

The show, adapted from Rick Riordan’s bestselling novels, made a strong debut last year, ranking among Disney+’s most-watched originals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 2, based on Riordan’s The Sea of Monsters, was greenlit weeks after the Season 1 finale. The premiere date for the second instalment — December 10 — was announced at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, where the streamer also confirmed that a third season, based on The Titan’s Curse, has been greenlit.

“A new era begins - #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 3 is now in production! Don’t miss Season 2 December 10 on #DisneyPlus,” the show’s official Instagram account wrote on Friday, alongside a photo of Walker Scobell, who plays Percy, holding a clapperboard marked with what appears to be the new season’s logo.

The image also seems to hint at the series’ first look at Westover Hall — the boarding school that forms the backdrop for the opening sequence of The Titan’s Curse, where Percy, Annabeth and Thalia try to rescue demigod siblings Nico and Bianca di Angelo.

Those characters, confirmed at SDCC, will be portrayed by Levi Chrisopulos and Mayfair Witches star Olive Abercrombie.