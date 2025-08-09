Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie solve a mystery in ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ trailer

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for The Thursday Murder Club, a mystery thriller film adapted from Richard Osman’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie, the story revolves around four retirees whose hobby of solving cold cases leads them straight into a murder investigation on their own doorstep.

Dropped on Friday, the two-minute-16-second trailer opens with Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) attempting to solve a case when an unexplained death occurs right outside their homes. Their casual sleuthing soon turns into a high-stakes hunt for the truth

As the amateur detectives chase leads, uncover surprising evidence and navigate tense confrontations, it becomes clear that everyone is a suspect. From breathless chase sequences to shocking twists, the mystery only deepens as the retirees close in on the killer.

The Thursday Murder Club boasts an ensemble cast including David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Sarah Niles, and Ingrid Oliver.

Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is co-produced by Jennifer Todd Pictures, Maiden Voyage and Amblin Entertainment, in collaboration with Netflix. The screenplay has been co-written by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote.

The Thursday Murder Club will premiere on Netflix on August 28.