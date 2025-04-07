MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 07 April 2025

Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer again: ‘Round 2 for me...I still got this’

In 2018, the filmmaker-writer was diagnosed with breast cancer

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.04.25, 12:41 PM
Tahira Kashyap Cancer

Tahira Kashyap Instagram

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018, has been diagnosed with a relapse, she said on Monday.

“Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this.” Tahira, who is Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, said in a note on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again,” the 42-year-old filmmaker added.

Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. In February, she shared a message on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of herself confidently embracing her clean-shaven head — a result of chemotherapy. She also posted several candid moments from her treatment.

Tahira Kashyap has been open about her cancer journey, frequently sharing her experiences to raise awareness. She has shared personal anecdotes about the challenges of battling cancer, posted photos, and written notes about her chemotherapy sessions, showcasing her courage.

Tahira made her directorial debut in 2017 with the short film Toffee. Her latest directorial venture is the Prime Video film Sharmajee Ki Beti starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta and Saiyami Kher.

RELATED TOPICS

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Cancer Breast Cancer Ayushmann Khurrana Sharmajee Ki Beti
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump tariffs trigger meltdown: Sensex crashes over 3,000 points, Nifty touches 22,000

Investors faced a staggering loss of nearly ₹16 lakh crore in a matter of minutes as the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plummeted from over ₹403 lakh crore to ₹387 lakh crore in the latest trading session
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I am not going to make a deal with Beijing unless the trade deficit with China is solved

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT