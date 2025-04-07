Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer again: ‘Round 2 for me...I still got this’

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018, has been diagnosed with a relapse, she said on Monday.

“Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this.” Tahira, who is Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, said in a note on Instagram.

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again,” the 42-year-old filmmaker added.

Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. In February, she shared a message on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of herself confidently embracing her clean-shaven head — a result of chemotherapy. She also posted several candid moments from her treatment.

Tahira Kashyap has been open about her cancer journey, frequently sharing her experiences to raise awareness. She has shared personal anecdotes about the challenges of battling cancer, posted photos, and written notes about her chemotherapy sessions, showcasing her courage.

Tahira made her directorial debut in 2017 with the short film Toffee. Her latest directorial venture is the Prime Video film Sharmajee Ki Beti starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta and Saiyami Kher.