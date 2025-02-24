‘The Waking of a Nation’ trailer: Taaruk Raina uncovers truth behind Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Sony LIV has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming historical drama, The Waking of a Nation, set to premiere on March 7. The series, created and directed by National Award-winning and International Emmy-nominated filmmaker Ram Madhvani, explores events surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“Find out the conspiracy behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, as a nation awakens. Creator | Director Ram Madhvani brings to you a show inspired by true events #TheWakingOfANation, Streaming on 7th March on Sony LIV,” the streamer wrote on X alongside the two-minute-13-second-long trailer.

Set during colonial rule in India, The Waking of a Nation follows the Hunter Commission’s inquiry, which investigated the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. A young man, Kantilal Sahni (Taaruk Raina), uncovers a conspiracy to cover-up the truth behind the massacre that took place in 1919.

Ram Madhvani described the project as a personal and significant endeavour. “It’s more than just a show — it’s my way of highlighting India’s rich history and the struggles we’ve faced. Sharing the story set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the hidden conspiracy surrounding it holds a deeply personal significance for me,” he said in a statement.

Taaruk Raina, reflecting on his role, called it a meaningful experience. “Being part of The Waking of a Nation has been one of the most profound experiences of my career. This isn’t just a show; it’s a tribute to the countless, often forgotten, individuals who sacrificed for India’s independence,” the Mismatched actor said in a statement.

Produced by Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani, the series features Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni in key roles. Shantanu Srivastava, Shatrujeet Nath, and Ram Madhvani serve as writers on the show.