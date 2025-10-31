‘It’s not Playboy’: Sydney Sweeney slammed for wearing see-through gown at women’s empowerment event

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has found herself in the middle of a raging debate over a see-through sheer gown she wore during a women’s empowerment speech at Variety’s Power of Women event on Thursday.

The 28-year-old actress, who shot to fame for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, was honoured at the event, where she spoke about being “underestimated” in Hollywood.

However, netizens quickly pointed out the silver, semi-transparent Christian Cowan gown that she wore, prompting a debate about empowerment and obscenity.

“I’m not a fighter in the ring, but I recognized something of myself in Christy,” Sweeney said at the event.

“I know what it feels like to be underestimated, to have people define you before you’ve had a chance to define yourself. I know what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously. Every one of us has our own fight. And Christy reminds us all that strength doesn’t always look loud; sometimes it’s just getting back up, again and again, no matter who’s watching. Playing her taught me that surviving isn’t the end of the story, it’s the beginning of reclaiming it,” she added.

An internet user asked, “How is this outfit empowering?”

“Nothing empowering about her showing her body to be objectified which she has complained about,” another Instagram user commented.

“Dress for the occasion - it’s not Playboy,” came another comment.

“If she truly wanted to show support, she wouldn’t have made her breasts the main focus, knowing the kind of reaction that would spark online and ultimately overshadow the chance to highlight real women’s struggles and rights,” an Instagram user pointed out.

Veteran actress Sharon Stone, who introduced Sweeney on stage and later posed with her on the red carpet, came out in her defense. “It’s OK to use what mama gave ya,” she said, adding, “It’s hard to be hot, and I think we all know that. It’s really OK to use every bit of hotness you have, right here, right now, and go for whatever that is.”